Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at GMP Securities

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective cut by GMP Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Storm Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

