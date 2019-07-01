Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSYS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.86. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,259,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,770 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 322,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

