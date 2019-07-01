SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

SXCP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

SunCoke Energy Partners stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $573.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SunCoke Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $17.80.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates in two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

