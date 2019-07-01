Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,896,528.48 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 102,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $1,896,528.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 866,725 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $16,112,417.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 259,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $4,849,886.79.

On Friday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $3,041,802.72.

On Monday, May 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 103,292 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $1,615,486.88.

On Friday, May 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 146,708 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $2,315,052.24.

RUN opened at $18.76 on Monday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,777,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,711,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,246,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.