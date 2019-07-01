SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $279.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.49.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.18. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 204 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.01, for a total transaction of $52,226.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,623 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,402,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 526,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

