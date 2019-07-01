SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barrington Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

SNX opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $100,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $64,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $2,088,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,246,000 after purchasing an additional 788,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 628,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

