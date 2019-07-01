Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective reduced by GMP Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21. The stock has a market cap of $473.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$95.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$454,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,788.65.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

