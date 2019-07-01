Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

TCRR stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $417,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,192,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,686,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

