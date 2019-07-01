TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,673. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

