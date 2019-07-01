TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 777,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 409,578 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 548,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

