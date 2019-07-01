TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,658,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 2,469,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TFSL opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,615,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

