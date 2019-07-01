Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Tomtom stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Tomtom has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29.

Tomtom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

