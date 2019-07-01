Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective (up from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,497 ($19.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,422.73 ($18.59).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($16.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville bought 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, for a total transaction of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

