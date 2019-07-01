Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

TRWH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TRWH opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 26,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $832,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 28,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $890,320.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 114,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,212 and have sold 1,116,006 shares valued at $33,705,510. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

