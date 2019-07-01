UBS Group Lowers Rightmove (LON:RMV) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RMV. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,727.13 ($61.77).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 568.59. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.