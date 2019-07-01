UBS Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.04 ($23.30).

Shares of SDF opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. K&S has a 1 year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of €22.99 ($26.73).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

