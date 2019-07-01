Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $39,841,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,375,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,316,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 905,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $14,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

