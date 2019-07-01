Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,351,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 268,800 shares of company stock worth $5,465,107. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Unifi by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Unifi by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.30. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.