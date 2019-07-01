Unit (NYSE:UNT) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Critical Survey

Unit (NYSE:UNT) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unit and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $843.28 million 0.58 -$45.29 million $1.00 8.89 PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 5.96 $15.59 million $1.28 6.21

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unit. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unit and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 6 1 0 2.14 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unit presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.84%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Unit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unit is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit -6.84% 2.79% 1.65% PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96%

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Unit does not pay a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Unit beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

