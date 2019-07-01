Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

UBA opened at $21.00 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $837.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

