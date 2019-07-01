US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,982,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $843,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,390.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $74,211,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,730,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after purchasing an additional 945,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

