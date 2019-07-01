Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) versus Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Head to Head Comparison

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -26.17% -97.42% -34.09% Stamps.com 23.31% 26.02% 19.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Stamps.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.33 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.65 Stamps.com $586.93 million 1.34 $168.64 million $9.84 4.60

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Uxin and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stamps.com 1 3 1 0 2.00

Uxin currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Uxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

