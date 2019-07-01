ValuEngine Downgrades Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of TMDI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Pathlight Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

