ValuEngine Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Avangrid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

