ValuEngine Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.52 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

