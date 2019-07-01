ValuEngine Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.21.

NYSE:COP opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

