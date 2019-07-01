ValuEngine Upgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. Dana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.79.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

