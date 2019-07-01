ValuEngine Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of HALO opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

