ValuEngine Upgrades Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,246 shares of company stock worth $3,265,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

