VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NYSE:VFC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01. VF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

