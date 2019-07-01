Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) vs. Legg Mason (NASDAQ:LM) Critical Survey

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 13.35% 20.19% 3.84% Legg Mason -0.98% 7.30% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and Legg Mason, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40 Legg Mason 2 3 4 0 2.22

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus price target of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Legg Mason has a consensus price target of $32.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Legg Mason.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Legg Mason’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $552.23 million 1.36 $75.53 million $12.26 8.76 Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.14 -$28.51 million $3.04 12.59

Virtus Investment Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legg Mason. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Legg Mason on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

