Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 16,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

