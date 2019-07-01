Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wageworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded Wageworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Wageworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

WAGE stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63. Wageworks has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAGE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 209,496 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

