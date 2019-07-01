Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Director J. Taggart Birge Buys 28,300 Shares

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Director J. Taggart Birge purchased 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $712.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.18%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

