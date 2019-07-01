Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE:KBH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 5,534.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 131,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

