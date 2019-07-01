Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WEN stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Wentworth Resources has a one year low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine Roe bought 91,666 shares of Wentworth Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £20,166.52 ($26,351.13).

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.