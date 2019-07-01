Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

