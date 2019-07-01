Wolfe Research Downgrades Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Carnival from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $209,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Carnival by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,024 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

