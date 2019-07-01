Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $80,089.74 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $80,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $460,478.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $84,528.14.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 301 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $6,182.54.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 421.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,728 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 588,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

