Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,434,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $928,953.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,057 shares of company stock worth $35,439,731 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.