Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ranger Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 3.32. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $66,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,983 shares of company stock worth $437,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Ranger Energy Services worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

