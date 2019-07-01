Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.76 million. CEVA reported sales of $17.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $77.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.05 million to $79.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.79 million, with estimates ranging from $81.57 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $2,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CEVA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,254. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a P/E ratio of 224.09 and a beta of 1.65.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

