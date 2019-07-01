Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $1.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.25 million. Epizyme posted sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $17.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.13 million, with estimates ranging from $5.18 million to $70.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Epizyme by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $12.96. 1,070,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.47. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

