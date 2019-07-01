Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $76.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.70 million and the highest is $76.40 million. Q2 posted sales of $58.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $310.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $311.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $381.53 million, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $386.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $255,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 146,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $9,810,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares in the company, valued at $25,633,639.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,275 shares of company stock worth $31,565,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 131,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 286,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.79. 441,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,125. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

