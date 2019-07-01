Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 704,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,064. AbbVie has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after buying an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

