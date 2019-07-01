Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 18,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,364. The company has a quick ratio of 106.07, a current ratio of 106.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 523,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

