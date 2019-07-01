Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered Roan Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Roan Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.67. 1,182,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

About Roan Resources

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

