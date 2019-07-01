Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.