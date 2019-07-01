Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

