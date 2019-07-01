Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taoping Inc. is a cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of a digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising market primarily of China. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Taoping Inc., formerly known as China Information Technology Inc., is based in Futian D Shenzhen City, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Taoping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $0.73 on Friday. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Taoping worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

